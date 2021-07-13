Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Director Fund Vii Coinvestment Part Thl Sells 379,878 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Director Fund Vii Coinvestment Part Thl sold 379,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $30,785,313.12.

NYSE:SYNH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,110. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $92.25.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

