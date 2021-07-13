AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells $1,273,875.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,273,875.00.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

