AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells $1,273,875.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,273,875.00.
Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71.
About AeroVironment
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.