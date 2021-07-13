BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NYSE:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler Acquires 300,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NYSE:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00.
BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,589. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
