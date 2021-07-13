BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NYSE:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler Acquires 300,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NYSE:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,589. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

