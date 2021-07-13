Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce $10.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQST. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

