G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NYSE:GIII) Director Alan Feller Sells 10,000 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NYSE:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00.

GIII traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 265,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,336. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

