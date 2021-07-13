G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NYSE:GIII) Director Alan Feller Sells 10,000 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NYSE:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00.
GIII traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 265,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,336. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.