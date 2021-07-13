Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.54 Average PT from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

TSE CHR traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.62. 273,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,673. The stock has a market cap of C$747.83 million and a PE ratio of 37.87. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

