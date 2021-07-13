Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $236.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,876,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

