Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Decreases By 99.2%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 204,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,133. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $7,377,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

