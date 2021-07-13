Short Interest in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Declines By 99.7%

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASPL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 284,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

