Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 81,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,127. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $386.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

