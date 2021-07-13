NextDAO Price Up 1.3% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $375,177.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00050915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,060,337,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020,105,200 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

