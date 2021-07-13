Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.90 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $11.67 or 0.00035920 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $44.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00261051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00036243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

