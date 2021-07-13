JulSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $541,753.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $541,753.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00114468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00153405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,482.90 or 0.99985701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.29 or 0.00933543 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 528,480,366 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

