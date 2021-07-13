Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $28,410.00.

HSON traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

