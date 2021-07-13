Barbara J. Schwarzentraub Sells 1,843 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $252,306.70.

CONMED stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 184,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 340.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after buying an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

