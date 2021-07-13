Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,368. Eargo has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,769 shares of company stock worth $43,307,207.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.