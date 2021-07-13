Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 1,142,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

