Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,756. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

