Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 8,933 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68.

NYSE KALV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 189,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,437. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.