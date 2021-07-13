MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 4,527 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47.
Shares of NYSE MTSI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 369,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,016. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
