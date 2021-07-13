MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 4,527 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47.

Shares of NYSE MTSI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 369,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,016. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.