Larry Mcneill Sells 15,000 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NYSE:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NYSE:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $282,900.00.

NYSE CLSK traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 1,059,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,569. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.