Klaytn (KLAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $125.68 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $125.68 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00153407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,452.61 or 0.99887811 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00929891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,619,258,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,295,115 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

