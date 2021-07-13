Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 6,500 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $343,720.00.

NYSE LSCC traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 412,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

