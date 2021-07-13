Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 6,500 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $343,720.00.
NYSE LSCC traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 412,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38.
About Lattice Semiconductor
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.