Thunder Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.67 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and $13.67 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00273555 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000809 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

