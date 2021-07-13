Jonathan Segal Sells 30,300 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $328,755.00.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jonathan Segal sold 14,306 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $157,366.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 59,333 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $614,096.55.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 36,499 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $386,524.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $123,337.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 52,218 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $663,690.78.

NYSE STKS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 104,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,791. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.