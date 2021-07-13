Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.63 Million

Analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post sales of $144.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. GreenSky reported sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $566.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 399,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,288. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

