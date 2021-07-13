$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $30.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,380. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $638.43 million, a PE ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

