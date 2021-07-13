CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $47.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the highest is $47.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 343,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

