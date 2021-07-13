CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $47.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the highest is $47.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 343,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.