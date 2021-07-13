Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 1,760.0% in June

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 1,760.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,031,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,916,000.

PSET stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.03. 6,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $54.29.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.