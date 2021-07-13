Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Expands By 925.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7,333.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period.

VTC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.90. 27,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,707. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

