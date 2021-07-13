BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BCAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 150,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,211. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 19,363 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $396,360.61. Also, Portfolio Manager Russell Jared Koesterich bought 1,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

