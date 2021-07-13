Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 581,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

