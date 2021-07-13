Crowny Reaches One Day Volume of $94,751.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $94,751.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00114433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00153308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,475.03 or 1.00074433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.59 or 0.00932469 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

