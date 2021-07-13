Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, John Mulleady purchased 2,000,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $8,920,000.00.

PLAY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. 694,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,336. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

