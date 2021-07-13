Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NYSE:LYEL) Director Purchases $300,016.00 in Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NYSE:LYEL) Director Cathy Friedman bought 17,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $300,016.00.

Shares of NYSE LYEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 439,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,234. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $18.90.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

