Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 29,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,657. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

