$19.75 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $114.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Triterras stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 130,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.