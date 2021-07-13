Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.37. SAP posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

SAP traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 611,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,560. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 36.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

