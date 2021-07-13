-$0.27 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $139,512. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 142,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

