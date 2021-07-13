Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 4,671 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,221. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.