Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 98.0% in June

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

