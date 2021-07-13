The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.28. 1,543,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $100.40 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

