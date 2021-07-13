EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) Insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 88,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,989. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

