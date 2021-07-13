Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,000.

FR stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.54. The company had a trading volume of 546,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,072. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 53.97.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

