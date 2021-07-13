Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,000.
FR stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.54. The company had a trading volume of 546,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,072. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 53.97.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
