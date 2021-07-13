Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 1,322 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $564,026.97.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,725. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

