Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) SVP Manoj Shetty Sells 10,000 Shares

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00.

NYSE GIC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,032. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

