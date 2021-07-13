Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $720,000.58

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $720,000.58 and approximately $702,809.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00153442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.83 or 0.99969029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.00931526 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

