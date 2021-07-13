Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBRV. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBRV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 738,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,825. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

