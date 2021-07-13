-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.22). ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 539,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $903.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.33.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

