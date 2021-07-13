TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen Sells 9,120 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $373,555.20.

TRIP stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,711. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.